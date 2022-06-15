Insider Buying: FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FAT Brands stock remained flat at $$6.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. FAT Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

