Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $119.47

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.47 and last traded at $119.60, with a volume of 6061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after buying an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

