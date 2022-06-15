Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILKAF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILKAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Iluka Resources (Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.