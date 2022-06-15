Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 19.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 234,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.97. Illumina has a 52-week low of $187.40 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.