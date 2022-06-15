IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,086,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFAN traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 3,540,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053,541. IFAN Financial has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

