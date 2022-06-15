IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $179.19

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $179.19 and last traded at $180.28, with a volume of 1757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Get IDEX alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,847,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in IDEX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.