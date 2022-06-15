IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $179.19

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $179.19 and last traded at $180.28, with a volume of 1757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.28.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.30.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,847,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in IDEX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
