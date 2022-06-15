HWG Holdings LP Takes $945,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.65. 36,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,551. The stock has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.42. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

