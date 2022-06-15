Huobi BTC Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $21,953.31 or 0.99842856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $855.53 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00428121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.