Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,625.95 or 0.99756942 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $842.77 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,384% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

