Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $135,667.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00429641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00059496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

