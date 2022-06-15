Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.