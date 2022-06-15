Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HKMPY traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 6,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $75.81.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
