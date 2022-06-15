Head-To-Head Survey: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) & True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Grove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grove and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.79 $2.98 million N/A N/A True Drinks $1.95 million 255.01 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Summary

Grove beats True Drinks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

True Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

