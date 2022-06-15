Handy Reaches Market Cap of $636,292.45 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 92.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Handy has a total market cap of $636,292.45 and approximately $321,839.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded down 68.9% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034699 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

