HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $29,216.43 and $949.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,384% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

