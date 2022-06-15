GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,065,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
GrowLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
