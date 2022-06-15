GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,065,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. It focuses on functional medicinal mushroom business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

