Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $255,479.44 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 2,220,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.