Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $94,920.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,675,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,258.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

