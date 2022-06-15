Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

