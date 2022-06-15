Governor DAO Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $331,042.81 and $3,262.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

