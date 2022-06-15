Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.77 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Clorox worth $105,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,929. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $123.49 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.