Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
