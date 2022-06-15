Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GET)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of GET opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (GET)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.