GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($48.96) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

