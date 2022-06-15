Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Get Galecto alerts:

In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.