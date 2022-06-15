Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Galecto stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.
In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
