G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in May

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMINF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GMINF stock traded up 0.03 on Tuesday, reaching 0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.64. G Mining Ventures has a 1 year low of 0.41 and a 1 year high of 2.27.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

