FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $806,986.75 and approximately $2,008.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 619,541,149 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

