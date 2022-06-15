Future Fund LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Match Group accounts for about 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. 109,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,031. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

