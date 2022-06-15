Fusion Price Tops $0.25 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Fusion has a market cap of $17.99 million and $225,506.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,036.43 or 0.99984598 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,875,054 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

