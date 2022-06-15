Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Down 3.3%

Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 128,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$39.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.
About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)
