Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

