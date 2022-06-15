Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

