Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of FT stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.79.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
