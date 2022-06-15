FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.33

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 90744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 63.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FOX by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in FOX by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

