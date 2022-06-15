Forum Financial Management LP Takes $14.45 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,586,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,547,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,207. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.
