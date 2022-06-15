Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.80 on Wednesday, reaching $501.97. 27,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.88. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $484.45 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

