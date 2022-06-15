Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,568 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,845,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.25. 15,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,974. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

