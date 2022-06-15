Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,422 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

