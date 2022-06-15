Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,820 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 250,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,981. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

