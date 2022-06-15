FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.93.
Shares of FBIP opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.96. FNB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $241.75.
FNB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
