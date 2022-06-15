Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 44,447 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $726,263.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,913,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72.

NASDAQ:FLEX remained flat at $$15.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,587,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,667. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

