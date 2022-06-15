First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.50

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

