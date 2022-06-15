First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.50

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

