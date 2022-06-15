First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.28

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

