First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.15

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.15 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 26186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,130,000 after purchasing an additional 243,784 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $20,581,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $9,351,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

