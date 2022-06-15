First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.