First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
THFF opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
