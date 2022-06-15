Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes $605,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. 6,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,751. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

