Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.99. 13,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,183. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.12 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

