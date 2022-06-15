Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,771 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. CSX makes up about 2.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 31.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 86.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 107.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 139,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,309,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

