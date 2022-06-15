FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.13

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 44561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 621.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $56,847,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

