Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.