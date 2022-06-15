Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

GSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.